Heratis worried over Fatemiyoun infiltration from Iran

By
Storai Karimi
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 09:13

 

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Civil activists and residents of western Herat province on Monday held a protest gathering, accusing Iran of trying to infiltrate Afghan Shia fighters in the Syria war into the province.

Feroz Ahmad Behzad, an activist, called infiltration of Fatemiyoun fighters into Afghanistaninfo-icon “a clear interference, saying they organized the gathering in order to prevent these activities.

He expressed serious concern over the infiltration of Fatemiyoun into Herat province, saying: “There are a lot of militant groups in Afghanistan but the Fatemiyoun is a dangerous group --- it trained Afghans in Iran.”

He called on the Afghan government and the international community to curb such activities in Afghanistan.

Arash Basharyar, one of the protestors, expressed worry over a recent meeting between Talibaninfo-icon deputy head Mullahinfo-icon Abdul Ghani Baradar and Iranian officials and called it Iran’s obvious interference in Afghanistan’s affairs.

He also accused Iran of equipping and supporting the Taliban, saying: “Iran has always supported the Taliban and facilitated them with military equipment.”

Another protesting resident Malang Shah Haidari said: “Iranian President is expected to visit Afghanistan and Iran wants to use this group against Daesh but we want to these problems curbed and frustrated.”

Many womeninfo-icon also took part in the protest and expressed their worries about the interference of neighboring Iran in Afghanistan affairs.

NazaneenWalizada, one of the protesting women, called on Iran to avoid interfering in Afghanistan. “We are tired of war and interferences, we want peace and stability,” he added.

