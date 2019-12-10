Pajhwok Services

Iran opposes foreign meddling in Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Iran opposes foreign meddling in Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 13:49

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Iran says regional countries should facilitate the Afghan peace process instead of meddling in internal affairs of the war-devastated country.

“We should not try to dictate, and certainly people from outside our region should not be dictating,” the Iranian foreign minister.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency in Ankara, Javad Zarif urged the Afghans, including Talibaninfo-icon, to come together to decide the fate of their country.

“The end game in Afghanistaninfo-icon is for all Afghans themselves, including the Taliban and Afghan government. All Afghan forces [should] come together … to decide about the future of their country.”

