Logaris unhappy with New Kabul Bank services

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): A number of residents of central Logar province on Tuesday complained about what they called ‘poor services’ of the New Kabul Bank (NKB) branch, saying the bank could not pay people’s salaries and money timely.

Jamil, a resident of Pul-i-Alam, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News the NKB branch offered weak services and could not handle accounts in US dollars.

He said, “I’m an old NKB customer but recently the bank has not been able to have US dollars accounts, thus we have visit Kabul which is a difficult journey.”

Mohammad Akbar Stanekzai, Logar Teacher Training Center (TTC) head, told Pajhwok they issued salaries to all staff via NKB.

He said, “The Afghanistan Bank sends a cheque of salaries but NKB takes many days to give the money while the employees have many economic issues.”

Mohammad Sabir, a teacher at Kolangar high school, told Pajhwok that there was always rush at the bank run by a few staff.

He said, “There is always a great rush when salaries arrive. One have to spent three days to receive his salary. We urge the NKB to increase its employees.”

A number of other residents held similar views and urged the authorities concerned to address the issue as soon as possible.

NKB officials refused to comment in this regard, but one NKB official, who wished to go unnamed, told Pajhwok that they had some issues a few days back, but now everything was fine.

He said, “Most of the issues have been resolved but we are not allowed to talk to media.’

Didar Lawang, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok the issue had been also shared with them.

He said they had shared people’s complaints with the relevant authorities who had assured its resolution.

