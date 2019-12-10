Pajhwok Services

Peace in Afghanistan priority for US: Wells

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 09:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice Wells has listed peace in Afghanistaninfo-icon as a priority for the American administration.

Wells said in a statement: “In my address at the Heart of Asia summit, I called upon all Afghan and regional stakeholders to support actions that can lead to a reduction of violence and Intra-Afghan Negotiations.”

“At Heart of Asia summit this week to advance our shared goals of peace, security & development in Afghanistan and across the region.”

There was increasing consensus that regional and donor countries must work together to promote trade, combat threats & power economies, she calimed.

The US has been a major contributor to regional infrastructure development across Asia, including Afghanistan, as the largest shareholder of the Worldinfo-icon Bank and leading donor to the Asian Development Bank.

