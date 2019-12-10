Sar-i-Pul jail packed beyond capacity: Inmates

SAR-I-PUL CITY (Pajhwok): Prisoners held at the central jail in this capital city of northern Sar-i-Pul province say their cells are packed beyond capacity.

They claim some windows and fences of the blocks are broken and their problems will double if the space problem is not resolved.

Mohammad Ibrahim, one of the prisoners, told Pajhwok Afghan News they faced no problem in getting food, medicine and other needs but they lacked space.

He said 15 to 20 prisoners were kept in a cell room built for 10 persons.

Khairullah, another prisoner, said also said there the prison lacked enough rooms and said doors and windows of their prison had broken and prisoners would face several problems in winter.

Prison Head Col. Mukhtar acknowledged the lack of place and broken doors and windows and said the prison was made for 230 inmates while the number of inmates currently languishing there reached 400.

Besides lack of rooms, he said low quality materials had been used in the prison building.

The prison director added they often shared their issues with the central government but more funds could not be approved for the prison because it was counted among standard prisons.

nh/ma