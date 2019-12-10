Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Taliban abduct 40 elderly men from Jawzjan funeral

Security & Crime

آرشيف

Taliban abduct 40 elderly men from Jawzjan funeral

By
Hamid Tamkin
On
Dec 10, 2019 - 15:22

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants abducted dozens of elderly men from Fiazabad district of northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday, an official said.

Alaf Shah Attai, the district administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the elderly individuals were attending funeral prayers for Allah Biran, an uprising commander, when Taliban gunmen kidnapped them.

He said the elderly people were abducted near Shah Mirza check-post in Khanaqa area.

Allah Biran, who died in a traffic accident, spearheaded a 200-member uprising group in the district. The accident took place on the Ankhoi-Aqina highway.

Attai said the abducted elderly persons were tribal elders and had no link with the uprising in the area. He said there had been no information about the abducted individuals so far.

Police spokesman Maj. Abdul Wahid Wijdan told Pajhwok efforts were underway for the release of the 40 abducted individuals.

He said the elderly men had no link with the government and tribal elders were trying to resolve the issue through mediation.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

7 fighters, civilian killed in Farah airstrike
4 companies contracted to MoI blacklisted
5 security forces killed, 21 wounded in mortar attack
Ghazni: Martyrs’ Department head gunned down
‘No one asked about Afghans killed with Nakamura’
  • 465 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update