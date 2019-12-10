Taliban abduct 40 elderly men from Jawzjan funeral

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Taliban militants abducted dozens of elderly men from Fiazabad district of northern Jawzjan province on Tuesday, an official said.

Alaf Shah Attai, the district administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the elderly individuals were attending funeral prayers for Allah Biran, an uprising commander, when Taliban gunmen kidnapped them.

He said the elderly people were abducted near Shah Mirza check-post in Khanaqa area.

Allah Biran, who died in a traffic accident, spearheaded a 200-member uprising group in the district. The accident took place on the Ankhoi-Aqina highway.

Attai said the abducted elderly persons were tribal elders and had no link with the uprising in the area. He said there had been no information about the abducted individuals so far.

Police spokesman Maj. Abdul Wahid Wijdan told Pajhwok efforts were underway for the release of the 40 abducted individuals.

He said the elderly men had no link with the government and tribal elders were trying to resolve the issue through mediation.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

pk/ma