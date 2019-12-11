2 killed in Bagram attack, Taliban claim credit

KABUL (Pajhwok): At least two civilians were killed and 80 others, including NATO soldiers, injured in a massive Taliban attack on a foreign forces base in the Bagram district of central Parwan province on Wednesday.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that started unfolding at around 5:30am.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said two people were killed and over 70 injured in the attack that ended on Wednesday evening after all attackers were gunned down.

US Forces in Afghanistan said that attack happened on a health facility inside a military base in Bagram.

Bagram District Chief Abdul Shakour told Pajhwok Afghan News the assailants used three vehicles in the attack on the Bagram base in the district.

After exploding the explosives-laden vehicles, six attackers entered an under construction hospital in the area and engaged security forces. Until 5:00 pm, two attackers were killed and the fire fight was still underway, he added.

Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan Civil Hospital, said tens of injured people had been evacuated to the hospital from the site of the blast. He said many had received injuries from flying glasses of windows.

Toryalai, a resident of the locality, said the blasts were very poerful. He said his wife got injured when windowpanes of their house were smashed due to the impact of the blasts.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast after 10 hours. The rebels said the explosives laden vehicles were detonated against the wall of the base and then armed individuals penetrated the base.

The Taliban rejected civilian casualties and loss to local homes and mosques in the area.

However, the Taliban acknowledged people in nearby homes might have suffered superficial injuries.

nh/ma