2 killed in Bagram attack, Taliban claim credit

Update- KABUL (Pajhwok): At least two civilians were killed and 80 others, including NATO soldiers, injured in a massive Taliban attack on a foreign forces base in the Bagram district of central Parwan province on Wednesday.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack that started unfolding at around 5:30am.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior (MoI), said two people were killed and over 70 injured in the attack that ended on Wednesday evening after all attackers were gunned down.

Bagram District Chief Abdul Shakour told Pajhwok Afghan News the assailants used three vehicles in the attack on the Bagram base in the district.

After exploding the explosives-laden vehicles, six attackers entered an under construction hospital in the area and engaged security forces. Until 5:00 pm, two attackers were killed and the fire fight was still underway, he added.

Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of Parwan Civil Hospital, said tens of injured people had been evacuated to the hospital from the site of the blast. He said many had received injuries from flying glasses of windows.

Toryalai, a resident of the locality, said the blasts were very poerful. He said his wife got injured when windowpanes of their house were smashed due to the impact of the blasts.

A Resolute Support Spokesman told Pajhwok, Taliban fighters who remained after an unsuccessful attempt to breach Bagram airfield were killed in a series of airstrikes this evening. The fighters barricaded themselves inside the medical facility building they attacked early Wednesday morning. He added, the facility is located outside Bagram airbase and was under renovation to provide increased medical care for local Afghans. Coalition forces, in coordination with Afghan Security Forces, informed local residents and blocked off the area before conducting these airstrikes to ensure their safety. Souce said, According to the Ministry of Interior, two Afghan civilians were killed and more than 70 civilians were wounded during the attack claimed by the Taliban this afternoon. NATO says, Some Coalition servicemembers were evaluated for minor injuries following the initial attack, but were later released.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast after 10 hours. The rebels said the explosives laden vehicles were detonated against the wall of the base and then armed individuals penetrated the base.

The Taliban rejected civilian casualties and loss to local homes and mosques in the area.

However, the Taliban acknowledged people in nearby homes might have suffered superficial injuries.

nh/ma