782 people sustain burn wounds in Kandahar this year

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): As many as 782 people, including women and children, were burned this year in southern Kandahar province, with 21 of the victims dying, officials said on Wednesday.

Dr. Quatratullah Hakimi, an official at the Mirwais Hospital, told Pajhwok Afghan News that they received 782 individuals with burn injuries during the ongoing year and among 21 died of burn wounds.

He said most of these incidents resulted from people’s negligence, leakage of gas, and use of fuel at homes. He said use of low quality gas, oil and other fuels also caused such incidents.

Hakimi stressed the need of awareness-creating programs regarding use of fuel materials, suggesting that imported fuel products should be controlled.

Hamidullah, a resident of the 5th police district of Kandahar City, the provincial capital, told Pajhwok that he suffered burn wounds two weeks back at his shop when he was filling gas into his cylinder. He said people should take care while using fuel and gas at homes.

Hidayatullah, a resident of Kabul Shahi area, said he was burnt by a petrol fire and urged people to be careful while using such materials at home.

He also called on the government to control import of low quality fuel to the country.

Kandahar healthcare officials say they are deeply concerned about the increase in burning incidents and urge people to take care of themselves in winter season.

