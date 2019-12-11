ACB again appoints Asghar Afghan as captain

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Wednesday once again appointed Asghar Afghan as captain of the national team and Rashid Khan as vice captain.

Farhan Yousufzai, ACB chairman, told a press conference here that Afghan will be captain for all three formats of the game (Test, ODI and T20).

He said AsgharAghan was named as captain after a decision of the coach, technical committee and former captains.

Asghar Afghan captained the side for four years, but at the beginning of this year he was dismissed and replaced by Gulbaddin Naib.

After Niab’s selection, the team lost all matches in the ODI World Cup.

But after the World Cup, the ACB once again named Rashid Khan as captain and Asghar Afghan his deputy.

However, former captain GubaddinNaib in a live video said he will not play under Asghar Afghan.

Pk/ma