ANSA establishes carpet-testing laboratory

Business & Economics

ANSA establishes carpet-testing laboratory

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Dec 11, 2019 - 15:59

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghanistaninfo-icon National Standard Authority (ANSA) on Wednesday inaugurated a carpet-testing laboratory.

At the inaugural ceremony, ANSA Director Dr. Mohammad Musa Ilmi said they had set up the laboratory to standardise carpet manufacturing and find a better market for them.

The laboratory would help boost the export of carpets, he hoped, saying the laboratory could conduct 22 types of tests.

According to the ANSA head, the project has been implemented at a cost of 14.8 million afghanis by a company known as Applied Tech.

