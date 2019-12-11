Dr. Nakamura’s killers to be nabbed soon: Mohib

KABUL (Pajhwok): National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib says the security forces will arrest soon the killers of Dr. Tetsu Nakamura.

In a statement, NSC said Mohib met Japanese Ambassador Mitsuji Suzuka on Tuesday evening and condoled the killing of Dr. Nakamura.

Mohib said that Nakamura had spent most of life serving the people of Afghanistan and his demise represented a huge loss for Afghanistan.

He said that the Afghanistan security and defence forces would soon identify the killers and bring them to justice.

The Japanese ambassador appreciated the feelings of the government and people of Afghanistan and pledged to complete the projects launched by the slain physician.

Last week, unknown gunmen shot dead the Peace Medical Services (PMS) chief in Jalalabad. The NGO chief came under attack on his way to inspect a project

Dr. Nakamura did a lot for the development of agriculture , irrigation, healthcare and education and won people’s hearts. His services to the people earned him the nickname ''Uncle Murad”.

