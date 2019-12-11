Pajhwok Services

Drugs openly sold in Ghazni City, say residents

By
Saifullah Maftoon
On
Dec 11, 2019 - 19:22

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok):  A number of residents of southern Ghazni province on Wednesday claimed narcotics were openly sold in the province and security forces remained silent in this regard.

Abdul Jami Jami, a member of the provincial council, told Pajhwok Afghan News that drugs were openly sold across the province and security forces did not take any step for its prevention.

He said, “Drugs are cheap then vegetables. Even some security organs are involved in the issue and have good income.”

He said the number of drug addicts was on the increase because narcotics were easily available in the province.

Ihsanullah, a resident of Ghazni City, said narcotics were not only sold in the city but event at the addicts’ rehabilitation hospital.

He said, “Sometime ago, one of our relatives was hospitalized at the addicts’ clinic where police brought him drugs.”

Rahimullah, another resident of the provincial capital, said drugs were openly sold in Kala-Subz, Haidarabad, Khodidad, Tawheedabad and Bazazi areas of Ghazni City.

Shah Mahmood, an addict, told Pajhwok he had been consuming drugs for the last three years.

He said, “I was addicted in Iran, now I have come back home. Drugs could be easily found here as a number of people bring it to us and sometimes police cooperate with drugs dealers.”

Rahima, an addicted woman, said: “My husband is also an addict and I started consuming drugs because of him. I visit drugs sellers and receive drugs from them.”

Police spokesman Ahmad Khan Seerat rejected police were involved drug trade, saying police arrested 80 individuals in connection to drugs this year and handed them over to judicial organs.

Governor Wahidullah Kalimzai told Pajhwok that drugs were sold in Ghazni similar to other provinces.

He said, “I will not deny drugs are sold in Ghazni but security forces have been trying to prevent the sale of drugs across the province.”

