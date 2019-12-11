Initial presidential vote results likely today

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) says initial results from the presidential election may be announced by today (Wednesday).

But the election teams led by Dr. Abdullah, Gulbadin Hekmatyar and Rahmatullah Nabil warned the IEC against unveiling the results before the differences were resolved.

A source in IEC, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok the final decision was on the table but the poll panel has said nothing officially in this regard.

The source said that the IEC was expected to announce the preliminary results today. The panel would hold a meeting and take a decision on the announcement.

But the protesting candidates insist the IEC should first address the issue of 300,000 disputed votes and then unveil the results.

The presidential election was held on September 28. Earlier the IEC had to unveil the initial results on October 19 and the final outcome on November 7.

But due to technical issues and problems in sifting valid and fraudulent votes, the panel could not announce the result on the due date.

On October 27, the IEC said the initial results would be announced on November 14, but the commission again delayed it indefinitely.

sa/mud