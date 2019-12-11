Pajhwok Services

Strict plan on cards to promot afghani in Nangarhar

Business & Economics

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Dec 11, 2019 - 22:12

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Officials in eastern Nangarhar say work on a strict and effective plan is ongoing to promote the use of Afghan currency instead of Pakistani rupee in the province.

Nangarhar is among provinces that border Pakistaninfo-icon and the use of Pakistani currency is common here.

After the killing of Japanese aid worker Dr. Nakamura, the residents of Nangarhar, particularly social media activists, voiced against the use of Pakistani currency in the province.

 Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesperson, told Pajhwok Afghan News that initial steps had been taken to ban Pakistani currency in the provice and in the second stage, talks with different stakholders would take place and a massive gathering would be arranged in this regard.

Elsewhere, residents, experts and activists accused the provincial government of failing to stop the use of Pakistan rupee in the province.

They termed insecurity, weak economy, and defiant policy of the Afghanistaninfo-icon Bank as reaons why the currency of the neighbouring country could not be banned.

Economic affairs expert Mohammand Anwar Sultani said the long and porous border, weak government, imports-based economy, massive presence of money exchangers in market, insecurity, unannounced war, militants presence, direct insecurity in bordering districts were all factors that halted promotion of the afghani.

Mohamma Gulab Tawhidyar, another expert, said the afghani could not be promoted untill officials themselves started its use and stressed the need for a strict policy in this regard.

