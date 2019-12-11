Taliban’s weapons depot seized in Khost

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Intelligence operatives have seized an arms depot in southeastern Khost province, the spy service said on Wednesday.

The depot contained a huge amount of weapons and ammunition, read a statement from the National directorate of Security (NDS ).

The weapons and ammunition included 242 mortar shells, 56 missiles, 82 machinegun magazines, 50 different types of landmines, 62 RPG rocket shells, 61 RPG rocket launchers and many others.

Khost deputy governor Abdul Wahid Pathan said Taliban militants used the explosives in roadside bombings and other destructive activities.

While speaking to media, he said no arrests were made in connection with the seizure but an investigation was underway.

On the other hand, Khost police in a statement said four Taliban insurgents were killed by special forces during a raid in Nader Shah Kot district.

A car, one rifle and one motorcycle were seized by the security forces during the raid, the statement said.

The Taliban have not yet commented in this regard.

sa/ma