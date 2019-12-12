3 heroin smugglers detained at Herat airport

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Three drug smugglers have been arrested in western Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada told Pajhwok Afghan News the three men wanted to smuggle 223 drug-filled capsules in their stomachs to India.

Walizada said the three smugglers were detained by airport police and counter-narcotics police of.

He added the detainees had been handed over to detective organs for further investigations.

sa/mud