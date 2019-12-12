Pajhwok Services

Security & Crime

4 worshippers killed in Badakhshan gun attack

Mohammad Gul Tanha
Dec 12, 2019 - 13:34

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): At least four worshippers were killed and six others wounded when an armed man opened fire on them in the Argoi district of northeastern Badakhshan province, an official said on Thursday.

Zahid Musadiq, the district’s administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place at a mosqueinfo-icon in Taraqen village late on Wednesday night.

He said the attacker managed to escape the area. However, security forces were conducting investigations into the incident, he added.

The attacker named Saeed Ahmad had also shot dead a religious scholar in the area two months back, the district chief recalled.

