Accidents & Disasters

9 people killed in traffic accident on Kabul-Jalalabad Highway

By
Yousaf zarifi
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 19:50

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Nine people were killed in a traffic accident on Kabulinfo-icon-Jalalabad Highway in eastern Laghman province on Thursday, an official said.

Traffic Department Director Col. Abdul Matin told Pajhwok Afghan News accident happened when an oil tanker collided with a passenger coach on the highway in the Qargayaio district.

He said nine people, including womeninfo-icon and children had been killed in accident.

Matin said the bodies had been shifted to local clinics in Surkhakan and Mehtarlam. The accident happened as a result of reckless driving, he added.

