9 people killed in traffic accident on Kabul-Jalalabad Highway

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Nine people were killed in a traffic accident on Kabul -Jalalabad Highway in eastern Laghman province on Thursday, an official said.

Traffic Department Director Col. Abdul Matin told Pajhwok Afghan News accident happened when an oil tanker collided with a passenger coach on the highway in the Qargayaio district.

He said nine people, including women and children had been killed in accident.

Matin said the bodies had been shifted to local clinics in Surkhakan and Mehtarlam. The accident happened as a result of reckless driving, he added.