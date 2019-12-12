Afghan forces’ casualties 10pc down this year: Minister

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi on Thursday said that the Afghan defense and security forces’ casualties decreased by 10 percent during the ongoing year.

Andarabi made the remarks during a conference titled “Role of Women in Maintaining Security” here.

He said the interior ministry’s responsibility was to maintain security and enforce law, so women’s presence in the sector should be increased.

According to the minister, around 3,700 women have been serving in positions in the Ministry of Interior.

Andarabi said there was a 10 percent decrease in security forces’ casualties this year despite a 12 percent surge in Taliban attacks.

Security forces also brought a 24 percent increase in their operations, which resulted in recapturing nine districts from Taliban, Andarabi informed.

“This year Afghan security forces suppressed the Taliban and naturalized their “Al-Fatha” offensive,” Andarabi claimed.

Referring to the ongoing peace efforts, he said the people of Afghanistan should not be worried because security forces had the complete ability to protect them.

sa/ma