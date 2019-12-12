Pajhwok Services

Afghans deserve end to violence, says Pompeo

Governance & Politics

Afghans deserve end to violence, says Pompeo

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 14:27

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The US secretary of state has denounced a coordinated terrorist attack near the Bagram air base in central Parwan province.

Mike Pompeo, speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, said at least five US-led coalition troops were wounded in the suicide blasts.

The people of Afghanistaninfo-icon deserved an end to “these senseless acts of violence”, he said, supporting efforts to bring peace and stability to the country.

The attack seriously damaged a hospital that was being rebuilt for the Afghan people, he said. “This is precisely the kind of activity that we're working to reduce through the efforts that we're undertaking.”

The US stood with the Afghan people and their security forces and their desire to bring stability to Afghanistan, he said.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

