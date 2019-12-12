Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Agreement signed in Kabul on Khawaf-Herat railroad

Reconstruction

Agreement signed in Kabul on Khawaf-Herat railroad

By
Pajhwok Report
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 18:23

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): An agreement on construction of the fourth phase of the Khawaf-Herat railway track was signed at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Thursday, a statement said.

The agreement was signed between Yama Shams and Kazakhstan INKON Company in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani, the statement from the Presidential Palace said.

The forth-phase of the Khawaf-Herat railway truck is 43 kilometre long and passes through Ghorian, Zanjabel and Zendahan districts of Heart province that border Iran. The project would end in 16 months and would cost $5.58 million dollars to be provided by the Afghan government.

The Khawaf-Herat railway track is 225 kilometres long and is constructed on the Afghan and Iranian soil. Two phases of the track which is 76 kilometres long has been already constructed from Iran’s Khawaf to Shamtegh border area and is ready for service. The 62 kilometre track from Shamtegh to the border of Afghanistaninfo-icon has been 95 percent completed.

nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Several uplift schemes inaugurated in Laghman
$2bn project to creat jobs launched in Jalalabad
Badakhshan ring road project inaugurated
5 Herat districts without telecom service since a month
4 provinces get road projects worth 4b afghanis
  • 574 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update