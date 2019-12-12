Agreement signed in Kabul on Khawaf-Herat railroad

KABUL (Pajhwok): An agreement on construction of the fourth phase of the Khawaf-Herat railway track was signed at the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Thursday, a statement said.

The agreement was signed between Yama Shams and Kazakhstan INKON Company in the presence of President Ashraf Ghani, the statement from the Presidential Palace said.

The forth-phase of the Khawaf-Herat railway truck is 43 kilometre long and passes through Ghorian, Zanjabel and Zendahan districts of Heart province that border Iran. The project would end in 16 months and would cost $5.58 million dollars to be provided by the Afghan government.

The Khawaf-Herat railway track is 225 kilometres long and is constructed on the Afghan and Iranian soil. Two phases of the track which is 76 kilometres long has been already constructed from Iran’s Khawaf to Shamtegh border area and is ready for service. The 62 kilometre track from Shamtegh to the border of Afghanistan has been 95 percent completed.

