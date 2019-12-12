Baghlan: 1st polio case detected in 8 years

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A new polio case has been registered in the Dand-i-Ghori district of northern Baghlan province, an official said on Thursday.

Public Health Director Dr. Mohibullah Habib told Pajhwok Afghan News a four-year-old child, Zabihullah, tested positive for polio in Mangalo village.

“The result of our examination shows the virus is from the Peshawar city of Pakistan . It’s yet to be clear whether the family has recently come from Pakistan,” he added.

The director said provincial doctors would hold a meeting to determine where the virus had come from.

It is the first polio case to be detected in Baghlan since 2011.

