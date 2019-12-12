Baghlan: 1st polio case detected in 8 years
PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A new polio case has been registered in the Dand-i-Ghori district of northern Baghlan province, an official said on Thursday.
Public Health Director Dr. Mohibullah Habib told Pajhwok Afghan News a four-year-old child, Zabihullah, tested positive for polio in Mangalo village.
“The result of our examination shows the virus is from the Peshawar city of Pakistan. It’s yet to be clear whether the family has recently come from Pakistan,” he added.
The director said provincial doctors would hold a meeting to determine where the virus had come from.
It is the first polio case to be detected in Baghlan since 2011.
