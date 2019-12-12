Madena’s removal as chargé d'affaires from Washington Embassy untrue: MoFA

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has rejected news of the removal of Madina Qasami from the post of chargé d'affaires at the Afghan Embassy in Washington DC and said that she will continue her job.

Earlier, Mohammad Mohaqiq, head of the Wahdat Party and member of the Stability and Partnership election team in his facebook page claimed that Madina was removed after recalled that being bestowed with small nose is not a sine and it is creation of God.

Mohaqiq said that some racist circle by removing Madena proved that being Hazar ethnic is a crime in the country and she felt victim to this policy.

Madena who herself belong to Hazara ethnic community said that it is the creation of God and it is not a sin to have low nose. Majority of Hazara people have small eyes and thin low nose for which they are often trolled.

Similar trolling took place recently when Amrullah Saleh, nominee for first vice president in the Stability and Partnership team disclose a joke in this regard from within the Stability and Partnership election team.

MoFA Spokesperson Geran Hewad, in response to Mohaqiqi claim of the removal of Madena, wrote that her removal is not true and she continues her work at the embassy.

He said that removal, appointment and transfers of officials of the foreign affairs ministry is an administrative need which take place in line with rules and regulation of the ministry.

He added the MoFA hope that expressions and views should be shared on the bases of facts not allegations.

