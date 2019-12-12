Policeman gets 25 years in jail over killing 2 colleagues

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A court in central Uruzgan province on Thursday sentenced a policeman to 25 years in prison over killing two colleagues while on duty in Khas Uruzgan district six months ago.

The convict, Ahmadullah, his defense lawyer, the prosecutor concerned and common people were present on the second day of the open hearing in the case in Tirinkot, the provincial capital.

The verdict handed down by the jury headed by provincial courts director Justice Yar Fahimullah Niazi was read out by Military Attorney Sharaful Din.

He said the urban court of Uruzgan sentenced Ahmadullah to 25 years of imprisonment.

However, Ahmadullah and his lawyer said they would appeal against the verdict, which they called unjust.

The lawyer insisted his client was a drug addict and he opened fire at his colleague under influence of drugs.

But the head of Uruzgan courts and other jury members upheld the primary court verdict and sentenced Ahmadullah to 25 years in jail.

The open hearing was the first of its kind in Uruzgan during the past 18 years.

