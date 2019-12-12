Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Policeman gets 25 years in jail over killing 2 colleagues

Security & Crime

Policeman gets 25 years in jail over killing 2 colleagues

By
Ajmal Wesal
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 20:03

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok):  A court in central Uruzgan province on Thursday sentenced a policeman to 25 years in prison over killing two colleagues while on duty in Khas Uruzgan district six months ago.

The convict, Ahmadullah, his defense lawyer, the prosecutor concerned and common people were present on the second day of the open hearing in the case in Tirinkot, the provincial capital.

The verdict handed down by the jury headed by provincial courts director Justice Yar Fahimullah Niazi was read out by Military Attorney Sharaful Din.

He said the urban court of Uruzgan sentenced Ahmadullah to 25 years of imprisonment.

However, Ahmadullah and his lawyer said they would appeal against the verdict, which they called unjust.

The lawyer insisted his client was a drug addict and he opened fire at his colleague under influence of drugs.

But the head of Uruzgan courts and other jury members upheld the primary court verdict and sentenced Ahmadullah to 25 years in jail.

The open hearing was the first of its kind in Uruzgan during the past 18 years.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Afghan forces’ casualties 10pc down this year: Minister
Security forces’ mounting casualties spark concerns
3 heroin smugglers detained at Herat airport
4 worshippers killed in Badakhshan gun attack
Taliban set free 40 elderly individuals in Jawzjan
  • 257 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update