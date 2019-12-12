Rula slams US media over negative Afghan image

KABUL (Pajhwok): First Lady Rula Ghani on Thursday criticized the US media for what she said disseminating ‘wrong information’ regarding Afghanistan .

Addressing a seminar “Women ’s Role in Security, here Rula Ghani said that foreign media was focused on negative information about Afghanistan than positive things.

She said two well-trusted US media outlets The Washington Post and The New York Times reported that the US spent $200 trillion in Afghanistan and 2,400 foreigners died without a result.

“We thank the US, NATO and other international partners,” the First Lady said, adding the foreign aid and sacrifices in Afghanistan were not a waste.

She explained $121 billion of the total $200 trillion had been spent on Afghanistan’s security, economic and counter-narcotics and the rest on US forces and their equipment in Afghanistan.

Acting Defence Minister Gen. Asadullah Khalid said women had been provided a decent environment in his ministry for work and women should use this opportunity to promote themselves and serve the country.

Referring to peace talks, Khalid said: “We supported peace from the very beginning and wish durable peace. He said they did not want a peace that threatens past achievements and restore Taliban curbs on women.

Muska Karimi, Human Rights and Gender director at the Ministry of Defence, said the purpose of this gathering was to improve the presence and effectiveness of women in the ministry.

She said a decent environment should be provided to women so they could work with their male partners in offices.

nh/ma