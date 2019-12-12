Pajhwok Services

Security forces’ mounting casualties spark concerns

By
Ajmal kakar
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 15:50

KUNDUZ CITY (Pajhwok): Local officials say they are concerned about increasing casualties among the security forces in northern Kunduz province.

Pajhwok reports show at least 26 security forces were killed and 40 others wounded as a result of Talibaninfo-icon attacks in the past 10 days.

Safiullah Amiri, deputy chairman of the provincial council, told Pajhwok Afghan News the Taliban were inflicting high casualties on the security forces.

“Based on our findings, around 70 security personnel have suffered casualties recently, worrying us all,” he added.

According to Amiri, the Taliban are targeting the security forces with laser guns -- cause for serious concern.

Khalil Qarizada, a member of the provincial council, also confirmed casualties among the armed forces had surged in the province.

Sabir Ahmad, a resident of Kunduz City, told Pajhwok that besides insecurity casualties among security personnel had also mounted.

“Every night, we hear reports regarding security forces’ casualties, which should be curbed,” he remarked.

On the other hand, police chief Brig. Gen. Rashid Bashir said about 60 security personnel in Kunduz had suffered casualties over the past three months.

“I strongly denied the claims of provincial council,” he added.

The police chief urged public representatives and residents to cooperate with the security personnel on maintaining order and protecting the citizens.

