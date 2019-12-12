Pajhwok Services

Taliban set free 40 elderly individuals in Jawzjan

Security & Crime

By
Hamid Tamkin
On
Dec 12, 2019 - 13:31

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Talibaninfo-icon militants have released 40 elderly individuals who were abducted two days back in the Faizabad district of northern Jawzjan province, an official said on Thursday.

The elderly men were attending funeral prayers for Allah Biran, an uprising commander, on Tuesday when Taliban gunmen kidnapped them.

Alaf Shah Attai, the district’s administrative chief, told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants released 40 of the 44 men on Thursday morning. The elderly men were relatives of the slain uprising commander.

Allah Biran, who died in a traffic accident, spearheaded a 200-member uprising group in the district. The accident took place on the Andkhoi-Aqina highway.

Rahmatullah, one of the 40 people, told Pajhwok they were released after they promised not to attend the uprising members’ funerals in future.

pk/mud 

