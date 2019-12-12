US imposes new round of sanctions on Iran

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US has imposed a new round of sanctions against Iran, hitting a shipping network for smuggling lethal aid to Yemen.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Wednesday Tehran’s largest airlines and shipping companies were being sanctioned to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“Today, I’m announcing designation of three Iranian transportation companies that helped Iran import items for its weapons of mass destruction programs,” the secretary added.

In a statement from the State Department, the secretary alleged the programmes involved the siphoning of funds away from the Iranian people.

“They (programmes) augment the regime’s campaign of terror and intimidation at home and throughout the world ,” Pompeo added.

The sanctions on Shanghai-based ESAIL Shipping Company and Iran Shipping Lines will take effect in June 2020.

New sanctions were also imposed on Mahan Air and three of its general sales agents by the State Department and the US Treasury Department.

