‘No worker trapped under rubbles in Badakhshan landslide’

FAIZABAD (Pajhwok): Five workers have been killed and as many others injured in a landslide incident in northeastern Badakhshan province and no worker has been trapped under sands and rocks, an official said on Saturday.

But Haidar Niyazi, the administrative chief of Arghistan district three days earlier said, that besides casualties in the landslide at a point where gold mine is also situated, 40 workers had been trapped under the rubbles.

But Governor Spokesperson Naik Mohammad Nazari told Pajhwok Afghan News on Saturday that according to the investigation of local officials no individuals had been trapped under the debris. He confirmed five people were killed and five others injured.

When Haidari was asked why he shared wrong information, he said: “The gold mine is situated in the Khonilar village where the mountain slid took place and that area is under the Taliban control. We shared reports which we received from local residents. That figures is untrue.”

Mahboburrahman Talat, the Provincial Council member, said: “Five people were killed and five others injured and nobody trapped under the rubbles.”

Rahistan is situated 70 kilomtres to the north of Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan province.

nh