Abdullah asks supporters to allow vote recount

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Stability and Partnership team led by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah has called on its supporters to let the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) complete the vote recount and audit process in the remaining seven provinces.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday night, CEO Abdullah asked his supporters to allow the vote recount process.

Stability and Partnership electoral team backers earlier opposed the recount process in Jawzajan, Faryab, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan, Sar-i-Pul and Panjsher provinces, demanding the invalidation of 300,000 fraudulent ballots.

“We ask the people who have prevented the vote recount in seven provinces to allow the IEC to complete the process by Sunday (December 15),” Abdullah said.

Calling the decision a ‘goodwill’ gesture, the CEO warned: “We will never accept preliminary or final results that are fraudulent.”

On Friday, IEC Chairperson Hawa Alam Nuristani demanded permission for the recount and audit of votes in the seven provinces. She warned the commission’s independence would be undermined if it was not allowed to complete its work

The results were initially scheduled to be announced by October 19, but the date was pushed to November 14, but that deadline was also missed. No new date has been set yet.

sa/mud