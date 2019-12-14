Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vow to boost cooperation

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Ambassador Mohammad Ashraf has met Sri Lanka’s newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Ashraf Haidari conveyed President Ashraf Ghani’s letter of congratulations and warm greetings to the Sri Lankan leader.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and the need for further cooperation, a statement from the government said.

Haidari briefed Rajapaksa on the status of Afghanistan -Sri Lanka ties, implementation of MoUs and agreements signed between the two countries.

The two sides also conferred on finalising the signing pending proposed MoUs.

The agreements pertain to political consultations, defence cooperation, connectivity for trade and investment, rural development and water management, skill development and tourism.

The ambassador also briefed President Rajapaksa on his recent provincial visits, promoting ties between Afghan and Sri Lankan provinces and cities, including a sister-city relationship between Kabul and Kandy.

The Sri Lankan president shared some of his country’s war-to-peace-transition experiences to be learnt for an end to the war in Afghanistan and achieving sustainable peace.

Haidari said President Ghani had evinced Afghanistan’s interest in learning lessons from Sri Lanka in peacekeeping and peace-building in his meeting with Sri Lankan envoy Gagan Bulathsinghala.

Both sides agreed on the need for further expanding bilateral relations, with Gotabaya promising to visit Afghanistan.

