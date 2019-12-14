For first time, 26 Zadran students graduate from high school

GARDEZ (Pajhwok): For the first time, 26 students graduated from high school in the remote and mountainous district of Wuza Zadran in southeastern Paktia province.

The graduates, who are residents of the district, said they wanted to pursue higher studies if facilities were provided to then in this regard.

A tribal elder of Wuza Zadran district, Gul Zaman, said the district had long been deprived of not only education but reconstruction and health facilities.

“Today is a proud day for us to see the 12 grade students graduating for the first time.

One of the graduates, Saifullah, said he was graduated from high school after enduring many hardships and was upbeat about higher studies.

Paktia education director Kuchi Zazi also acknowledged the Zazi district had been deprived of many services as compared to other districts.

He said students of the three Zadran districts continued to face hardships in high school education and girls were only able to study until class five.

