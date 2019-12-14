Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Intelligence forces arrest 24 target killers in Helmand

Security & Crime

Intelligence forces arrest 24 target killers in Helmand

By
نيازالدين کليوال
On
Dec 14, 2019 - 16:23

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok):  Intelligence forces have arrested 24 persons allegedly involved in targeted killings in southern Helmand province, local officials said on Saturday.

During the past four days alone, five government officials were killed and three others were wounded in target killing attacks.

Helmand’s deputy governor Mujahidullah Safari told reporters in Lashkargah, the provincial capital, that the Talibaninfo-icon had recently increased target killing attacks, but security forces in recent days arrested 24 suspected target killers and the arrests were ongoing.

Helmand police chief Col. Hassamuddin Helmandi also said target attacks had recently mounted in recent past in the province.

“The Taliban have been defeated on the battlefield and now they have opted to soft targets to terrify people,” he said, adding police had also recently detained three target killers in Lashkargah and Nerh Saraj district.

The Taliban, who control at least six districts in Helmand, have so far said nothing in this regard.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Search on for Afghans escaping Landikotal jail
Herat: IECC finance officer gunned down
23 local army personnel killed in Ghazni attack
10 civilians killed, 6 injured in Ghazni blast
Policeman gets 25 years in jail over killing 2 colleagues
  • 359 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update