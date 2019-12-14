Intelligence forces arrest 24 target killers in Helmand

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): Intelligence forces have arrested 24 persons allegedly involved in targeted killings in southern Helmand province, local officials said on Saturday.

During the past four days alone, five government officials were killed and three others were wounded in target killing attacks.

Helmand’s deputy governor Mujahidullah Safari told reporters in Lashkargah, the provincial capital, that the Taliban had recently increased target killing attacks, but security forces in recent days arrested 24 suspected target killers and the arrests were ongoing.

Helmand police chief Col. Hassamuddin Helmandi also said target attacks had recently mounted in recent past in the province.

“The Taliban have been defeated on the battlefield and now they have opted to soft targets to terrify people,” he said, adding police had also recently detained three target killers in Lashkargah and Nerh Saraj district.

The Taliban, who control at least six districts in Helmand, have so far said nothing in this regard.

ma