More steps announced to promote use fo Afghani currency in Nangarhar

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Provincial authorities in eastern Nangarhar province have decided that employees and visitors to government institutions would not be allowed to enter the facilities with Pakistani currency in their pokects.

The local government also decided that businessmen will sell goods to shopkeepers in afghani in order to promote the use of local currnacy in the province.

The decsions were announced in gathering organised to promote awareness regarding the use of afghani in local markets.

More steps were announced in the gathering that including the removal of unnecessary money exchangers boxes from the markets, issuance of low price list of commodities in afghanis compared to Pakistan rupee, designating afghani price list for transport fares and acceptance of all types of banknotes by the banks.

Governor Shah Mahmood Meiakhel said no employee would be allowed to enter their offices with Pakistanis currency even the applicants.

He warned that banks should accept all types of bank nots and in case of non-compliance their offices would be closed.

He told transport officials to issue new price list in Afghani and collect 40 afghanis instead of 100 rupees as fare.

He said till the 20th of December the emphasies would be on public awareness and after that strict measure would be taken to ensure the use of Afghani in the province.

Police Chief Col. Emal Niyazi said police would ensure the implementation of provincial government new orders right from tomorrow.

Representing civil society organizations, Sharifullah Naseri said the promotion of Afghani needed a neation zeal and enthusiasm and this would be a huge step in countering Pakistan.

nh