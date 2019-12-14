MoU inked to digitalise Hajj process

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Asan Khedmat (AK) will establish an electronic Hajj system; develop training sessions and workshops for capacity building of staffs, according to a statement on Saturday.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed in between Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs and Asan Khedmat regarding the e-Hajj System, with the implementation of the system all the Hajj processes and steps will be managed electrically that helps and creates facilities for the afghan hajjies, the statement said.

According to MoU, AK is going to study all the existed processes of Hajj and after a complete study will establish e-Hajj system. Besides, AK will develop training sessions and workshops for capacity building of staffs.

The e-Hajj system let the hajjies to carry out all stages including registration, passports, visas, roundtrip information, use of guest house (Amaras), money delivery and other related processes. This system is a major step making the public services electrically, also helps the government to control the income and expenses in a good manner.

Every year, round about 30 thousand of our compatriots travel to Saudi Arabia for performing the Hajj, who will take advantage of this system and will help the Ministry to have more Transparency and Efficiency in its public services.

The e-Hajj system has the capability to be used into three (Dari, Pashto and English) languages. Besides, the related staffs will have access to this system online and offline in the Kabul and all provinces. The e-Hajj system also has credible reporting capabilities which will help the ministry's leadership on time decision-making.

It is worth mentioning that the Asan Khedmat cooperating with the various governmental administrations and tries to bring all the public services under one roof as One-Stop-Shop which will result to transparent and efficient governance.

