Preliminary election result later this week: IEC

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Independent Election Commission (IEC ) on Saturday said the vote recount and audit process in the remaining seven provinces would begin Sunday and the presidential election’s preliminary result would be announced later this week.

This comes a day after Chief Executive Office Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the Stability and Partnership team, asked his followers in a tweet on Friday night to allow the IEC to audit or recount votes in the remaining seven provinces.

Abdullah said the decision to allow vote recount in the seven provinces was a gesture of good-will and renewed his stance on invalidation of around 300,000 controversial votes again.

Abdullah’s decision to allow the recount and audit of votes in seven provinces follows two unsuccessful grand meetings of IEC and the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC).

Abdullah’s supporters demand invalidation of 300,000 votes and they stopped the recount and audit in Jawzjan, Faryab, Badakhshan, Takhar, Baghlan and Sar-i-Pul provinces.

Amrullah Saleh, first vice president nominee of the State Builder team led by incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, on his Facebook page wrote that there was undeniable evidence that the Stability and Partnership team had been behind organized fraud in all provinces.

He said the the Stability and Partnership team took law into their hands in their protests and their siege would break until tomorrow.

Awran Zaib, IEC Commissioner, told Pajhwok Afghan News that tomorrow (Sunday) the vote recount and audit in the seven provinces would officially start.

He said the process would be completed in three days and after its completion, the IEC will announce the result of elections.

He said enough information regarding the audit and recount of votes in the seven provinces had been provided to election candidates during two meetings.

He asked election candidates to dispatch their observers to attend the vote recount and audit process.

The Presidential Elections were conducted on September 28 and the preliminary results of these polls are yet to be announced.

nh/ma