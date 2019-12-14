Search on for Afghans escaping Landikotal jail

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A hunt has been launched for two Afghan citizens who mysterious disappeared from a lock-up in Landikotal.

Following their arrest at the Torkham crossing, the Afghan nationals -- Fayyaz Marufkhel and Khalid Wafadar -- escaped a barrack of the sub-jail on Friday.

Akhtar Shah, the prison chief, told journalists the Khasadar Force were holding the two Afghan in the sub-jail, but no record of the arrests was available. The Afghans were in custody of the Khasadar Force.

The detainees were brought to the prison as the Khasadar Force could not keep them at the police station adjacent to the sub-jail, he added.

“Their (Afghan nationals’) security was the job of khasadars as they’re not produced before any court of law,” the official explained.

The Afghan nationals were wanted by Islamabad police in connection with several criminal cases, Dawn quoted unnamed sources as saying.

District Police Officer Mohammad Iqbal ordered an inquiry into the escape. The men had been handed them over to Landikotal police for investigations.

The Afghan nationals escaped the lock-up through a hole of an exhaust fan. A police team, led by Inspector Abid Afridi, has mounted a search for the runaway prisoners.

mud