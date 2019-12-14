Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Search on for Afghans escaping Landikotal jail

Search on for Afghans escaping Landikotal jail

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Dec 14, 2019 - 15:49

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): A hunt has been launched for two Afghan citizens who mysterious disappeared from a lock-up in Landikotal.

Following their arrest at the Torkham crossing, the Afghan nationals -- Fayyaz Marufkhel and Khalid Wafadar -- escaped a barrack of the sub-jail on Friday.

Akhtar Shah, the prison chief, told journalists the Khasadar Force were holding the two Afghan in the sub-jail, but no record of the arrests was available. The Afghans were in custody of the Khasadar Force.

The detainees were brought to the prison as the Khasadar Force could not keep them at the police station adjacent to the sub-jail, he added.

 “Their (Afghan nationals’) security was the job of khasadars as they’re not produced before any court of law,” the official explained.

The Afghan nationals were wanted by Islamabad police in connection with several criminal cases, Dawn quoted unnamed sources as saying.

District Police Officer Mohammad Iqbal ordered an inquiry into the escape. The men had been handed them over to Landikotal police for investigations.

The Afghan nationals escaped the lock-up through a hole of an exhaust fan. A police team, led by Inspector Abid Afridi, has mounted a search for the runaway prisoners.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Intelligence forces arrest 24 target killers in Helmand
Herat: IECC finance officer gunned down
23 local army personnel killed in Ghazni attack
10 civilians killed, 6 injured in Ghazni blast
Policeman gets 25 years in jail over killing 2 colleagues
  • 259 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update