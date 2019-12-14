State Builder team hopes vote count to complete uninterrupted

KABUL (Pajhwok): The State Builder team, led by President Ashraf Ghani, on Saturday hoped the presidential election process would face no more hurdles and the vote count in the remaining seven provinces would be completed.

A statement from the State Builder team said it was unfortunate that the result of the presidential election could not be announced after two months of the ballot, negatively impacting not only the election but cultural, economic and social affairs.

The team said the presidential election had now entered a sensitive and crucial phase and stressed the need for giving a positive response to people’s demand and saving the process from being hijacked.

The State Builder team said the blockage of the vote recount process in the seven provinces had been one of the main problems which was fortunately resolved.

