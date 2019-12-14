Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

State Builder team hopes vote count to complete uninterrupted

Governance & Politics

State Builder team hopes vote count to complete uninterrupted

By
Pajhwok
On
Dec 14, 2019 - 20:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The State Builder team, led by President Ashraf Ghani, on Saturday hoped the presidential election process would face no more hurdles and the vote count in the remaining seven provinces would be completed.

A statement from the State Builder team said it was unfortunate that the result of the presidential election could not be announced after two months of the ballot, negatively impacting not only the election but cultural, economic and social affairs.

The team said the presidential election had now entered a sensitive and crucial phase and stressed the need for giving a positive response to people’s demand and saving the process from being hijacked.

The State Builder team said the blockage of the vote recount process in the seven provinces had been one of the main problems which was fortunately resolved.

ma

Tags: 

Related Article

More steps announced to promote use fo Afghani currency in Nangarhar
Abdullah says won’t accept fraudulent election results
MoU inked to digitalise Hajj process
Preliminary election result later this week: IEC
Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vow to boost cooperation
  • 533 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update