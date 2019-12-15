Activists ask ACB chairman to step down

KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of civil society activists on Sunday called on the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) chairman to resign over latest incorrect decisions and problems.

The complaints in social media come after ACB chairman Farhan Yousufzai reappointed Asghar Afghan as captain of the national squad.

A week earlier, FarhanYousufzai, told a press conference in Kabul that Afghan will be captain for all three formats of the game (Test, ODI and T20).

He said Asghar Afghan was named as captain after a decision of the coach, technical committee and former captains.

Asghar Afghan captained the side for four years, but at the beginning of this year he was dismissed and replaced by Gulbaddin Naib.

After Niab’s selection, the team lost all matches in the ODI World Cup.

A number of civil society activists during a press conference strongly condemned the ACB latest decisions and expressed their opposition to Afghan’s captaincy.

Abdul WakilAshrati, a civil society activist, said political interferences had increased in ACB affairs that negatively impacted the national players.

He called on the ACB chairman to resign from his position because of the latest incorrect decisions and steps.

He added recruitment in ACB should be taken place based capacity and open competition, not based on personal connections.

He also accused former ACB chairman Atif Mashal of interference in the ACB affairs, saying President Ghani had appointed unsuitable persons to the board.

He urged President Ghani to bring about drastic reforms in the ACB at the earliest possible.

Ajmal Pacha, another civil society activist, said that political interferences in ACB affairs had been ongoing from the past one year.

Nazar Mohammad Murad said if the same situation continued in the ACB, there would nothing in the name of cricket in future.

He urged the ACB to construct a cricket academy in each province and train new players.

Senior presidential advisor and member of ACB Zia-ul-HaqAmarkhel tweeted: “ACB chairman knows nothing about cricket besides lack of management and absenteeism.”

He said members of the board did not agree with the untenable decision of the chairman. Amarkhel said he was not part of the decision on captaincy.

Gulalai Safi, another member of the board, said she was unaware of the new appointment and called the decision inappropriate.

Former ACB chairman Nasimullah Danish voiced concerns at differences in the national team ahead of the World Cup 2019 when Asghar Afghan was replaced by someone who was not liked by the captain and members of the team.

Danish said the differences could would have been resolved had former ACB officials played a positive role and acted in the supreme national interest.

He blamed former ACB chairman Atif Mashal and CEO ShafiqStanikzai for fanning differences in the national team.

“Gulbadin says Ashghar should be put on trail, but I believe Mashal and Shafiq Stanikzai should be brought to justice.”

Late on Wednesday, ex-skipper GulbadinNaib opposed the return of Asghar as skipper and said he would not play under him.

Pajhwok tried to seek ACB comment but ACB spokesman Farid Hotak did not response to the call.

