At anti-graft huddle, Ghani orders Paikan’s arrest

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday ordered immediate arrest of former Public Order Police Commander Zamarai Paikan while addressing the annual Anti-Corruption Conference in Kabul.

Speaking on the occasion, Second Vice President Sarwar Danish said the government authorities concerned had not been quick enough to investigate corruption related incidents.

Paikan’s Arrest

President Ashraf Ghani said Afghanistan’s popularity was undermined due to Paikan’s free-roaming, adding that Paikan converted a government force--- Public Order Police --- into a source of corruption.

He said the orders of Paikan’s arrest should be implemented and he could not afford that orders of the Justice and Prosecution Centre to go in vain and not considered serious.

Paikan was awarded eight years and six months of imprisonment over his involvement in a murder and misuse of authority. Eight more people were also awarded jail terms from one year to eight years by the Counter Narcotics Jutice Centre’s primary court.

Ten months had passed since the court verdict, but according to the Attorney General Office the case has not completed the necessary procedure and even Paikan has not been arrested.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has not yet spoken as to why Paikan is still at large.

Police role ineffective in implementation of law

President Ghani said in the fight against terrorism, police had defiant role in implementation of the rule of law.

He stressed that police should become an effective group of interception and consider fight against criminals as their priority.

The president also stressed the need for effective fight against narcotics because the number of addicts had surged to 3.5 million.

Achievements:

The president said the fight against corruption was the government’s top priority during the past five years and there was complete public support and consensus in this regard.

He said the government after two years was able to approve a national anti-corruption strategy which would help evolve a collective public approach towards tackling corruption instead of disperse efforts.

Referring to the creation of some anti-corruption institutions, the president said his government had fulfilled 82 promises out of the total 102 pledges.

Ghani said the Anti-Corruption Justice Centre (ACJC) was able to address over 1,000 cases and punish around 200 criminals that included 70 high ranking officials.

The president said: “Nearly 2.5 billion afghanis and $153 million were recovered from corruption related cases. Some 70 more cases of corruption against top government officials are under trial and would be decided soon.”

Referring to other achievements in the fight against corruption, the president said the government remained committed to welcoming people’s partnership in the fight against corruption, adding that after nine months, commissioners of the Anti-Corruption Commission were yet to be picked.

He asked civil society organizations to submit a list of their candidates for the selection process to ensure their participation.

Vice President Sarwar Danish hoped this meeting would help open doors for a strong anti-corruption stance and said that corruption affected every government institution and governance.

“There is need to step up fight against corruption looking at the level of corruption and secrecy of time.”

He said government judicial institutions must expedite and show swiftness in investigation of corruption related cases.

Corruption halts Afghanistan’s progress:

US Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass told the conference that corruption was a big hurdle in the development and prosperity of Afghanistan and main reason behind the declining international community assistance to Afghanistan.

“Corruption cannot be eradicated until every individual in this country considers it a responsibility,” he said.

“Don’t be silent, your silence will force us to decline our assistance, and our attention would refer to that society which is corruption free and committed to transparency,” he said.

