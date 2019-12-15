Flour, fuel prices down in Kabul this week

KABUL (Pajhwok): The prices of flour and fuel declined and the value of American dollar depreciated against afghanis during the ongoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Abdul Hadi, a worker at Wazirabad Fuel Station in Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News that that the price of one liter of petrol declined from 51 to 50 afghanis and the same amount of diesel 48afs to 47afs.

Ahmad Javid, a liquefied gas seller in Taimani area of Kabul, said that the price of gas remained unchanged as one kilogram of the commodity was sold for 65afs.

However, the price of flour declined but ghee and sugar’s increased.

Mohammad Samim, a wholesaler in Kabul’s Mandavi Market, told Pajhwok Afghan News that a 49-kilogram bag of Kazakhstani flour’s price decreased from 1,650 afghanis to 1,600 afghanis during the week.

Samim said 49kg of Pakistani sugar cost increased from1, 920afs to 1,950 and 16 liters of Khurshid ghee from 1,130 to 1,150afs.

However, the prices of other items remained steady.

Samim said 24kg of Pakistani rice cost 2,200afs, a kilogram of Indonesian green tea 300afs and the same quantity of African black tea 320afs, the same rates of last week’s.

Ahmad Mustafa, who owns a grocery store in Taimani area of Kabul, sold a 50-kg sack of Kazakhstani flour for 1,730afs, a 49-kg bag of sugar for 2,000afs, 24-kg of Pakistani rice 2,500afs a 16-litre tin of ghee for 1,200afs, one-kg of Indonesian green tea for 320afs and the same amount of black African tea for 360afs—higher than wholesale rates.

The price of gold remained unchanged

Basir Ahmad, a jeweler in Lesa-i-Maram area of Kabul, , told Pajhwok that the price of one gram of Arabian gold was 3,000afs and the same quantity of Russian variety 2,450afs, the same rates of last week’s.

US dollar losses it value against afghani

Haji Mir Hussian Sadaqat, a moneychanger at the Money Exchange Service in Sara-i-Shahzada, said one US dollar was accounted for 78.75afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees for 502afs against last week’s 78.65afs and 501afs.

