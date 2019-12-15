Iranian diplomat in Herat demands alternative land

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): An Iranian diplomat on Sunday said the Afghan government was yet to hand them over land in return for acquisitioning the Iran’s Consulate General’s land in western Herat province.

Addressing reporters here, Iran Consulate General Mohammad Sediq Far said they would start moving back the Consulate General wall in Herat City to some distance after they were allotted the government’s land.

Two months earlier, the Afghan government acquisitioned 1,600 square metres land of the Iranian Consulate General in Herat City, the capital of western Herat province.

Herat Governor’s Spokesman Jilani Farhad at the time had said the government approved the acquisition of 1,600 square meter land of the Iranian Consulate during a Cabinet meeting headed by President Ashraf Ghani.

Far said the Iranian Consulate General was compelled to make the payment and then removed the wall of Iranian Consulate General in Herat City.

He said no negligence in the removal of the Consulate General wall had been committed by them and added 95 percent construction work of their facility behind the wall had been completed.

nh