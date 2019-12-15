Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Iranian diplomat in Herat demands alternative land

Governance & Politics

Iranian diplomat in Herat demands alternative land

By
Storai Karimi
On
Dec 15, 2019 - 19:28

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): An Iranian diplomat on Sunday said the Afghan government was yet to hand them over land in return for acquisitioning the Iran’s Consulate General’s land in western Herat province.

Addressing reporters here, Iran Consulate General Mohammad Sediq Far said they would start moving back the Consulate General wall in Herat City to some distance after they were allotted the government’s land.

Two months earlier, the Afghan government acquisitioned 1,600 square metres land of the Iranian Consulate General in Herat City, the capital of western Herat province.

Herat Governor’s Spokesman Jilani Farhad at the time had said the government approved the acquisition of 1,600 square meter land of the Iranian Consulate during a Cabinet meeting headed by President Ashraf Ghani.

Far said the Iranian Consulate General was compelled to make the payment and then removed the wall of Iranian Consulate General in Herat City.

He said no negligence in the removal of the Consulate General wall had been committed by them and added 95 percent construction work of their facility behind the wall had been completed.

nh

 

Tags: 

Related Article

Truce only between US, Taliban not acceptable: Senate
At anti-graft huddle, Ghani orders Paikan’s arrest
US plans to withdraw 4,000 troops from Afghanistan
IEC begins votes recount, audit in 7 provinces
State Builder team hopes vote count to complete uninterrupted
  • 237 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update