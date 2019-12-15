Polio vaccination drive begins in 21 provinces from Monday

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Public Health said on Sunday that nearly six million children would be covered by an anti-polio campaign in 198 districts of 21 provinces of the country.

A statement from MoPH said the campaign would launch tomorrow (Monday till Friday) and would cover areas vulnerable to the virus before being extended to other parts of the country.

It added that similar drive would begin in the south of the country from December 23 till 27.

Freozudding Feroz, minister of public health, said they were working along with health partners to eliminate this virus but challenges and insecurity prompted not to achieve this goal.

He said people also demanded the anti-polio vaccination for their under five children because the diseases untreatable.

The statement said that polio was a dangerous disease and it even resulted in death.

Since the beginning of the ongoing year at least 24 positive cases recorded from Uruzgan, Helmand, Kandahar, Paktia, Nangarhar Kunar, Badghis and Baghlan.

