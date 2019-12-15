Pajhwok Services

Unexploded shell kills 2 children in Parwan

Security & Crime

Unexploded shell kills 2 children in Parwan

By
Farid Tanha
On
Dec 15, 2019 - 17:46

CHARIKARinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Two children were killed and a third was wounded when an unexploded rocket shell went off in Bagram district of central Parwan province on Sunday, an official said.

The blast took place in Dehazar village of the district at around 11am today, deputy police chief told Pajhwok Afghan News.

Two children were killed and a third was wounded, all from the same family, after the rocket shell exploded, he said.

Mohammad Mujib Shurash, a member of the provincial council, confirmed the incident to Pajhwok. He said the children were playing with the unexploded shell in the area.

