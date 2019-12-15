Unexploded shell kills 2 children in Parwan

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): Two children were killed and a third was wounded when an unexploded rocket shell went off in Bagram district of central Parwan province on Sunday, an official said.

The blast took place in Dehazar village of the district at around 11am today, deputy police chief told Pajhwok Afghan News.

Two children were killed and a third was wounded, all from the same family, after the rocket shell exploded, he said.

Mohammad Mujib Shurash, a member of the provincial council, confirmed the incident to Pajhwok. He said the children were playing with the unexploded shell in the area.

pk