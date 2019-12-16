Pajhwok Services

'Boy killed, mother injured in Laghman night raid'

Security & Crime

‘Boy killed, mother injured in Laghman night raid’

By
Yousuf Zarifi
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 19:51

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Afghan Special Forces killed a 15-year-old boy and injured his mother during a night raid in Qarghio district of eastern Laghman province, local representatives said on Monday.

Gulzar Sangarwarl, a member of the Provincial Council, confirmed the incident and told Pajhwok Afghan News that despite the ban on night raids by the president, security forces continued to conduct such operations.

A large number of residents of Qarghio district protested against the operation and the killing of the innocent boy.

Governor’s spokesperson Asadullah Dawlatzai confirmed the operation and said the provincial authorities were investigating where and why the operation was conducted.

But police spokesperson Shafiullah said that the 919 Unit Special Forces conducted the operation in Farmankhelo locality, in which one insurgent was killed and two others were arrested.

Special Security Forces often conduct raids in far-flung areas of Laghman province, in which sometimes civilians suffer casualties.

