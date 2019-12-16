Pajhwok Services

12 civilians freed from Taliban prison in Uruzgan

12 civilians freed from Taliban prison in Uruzgan

By
Pajhwok
On
Dec 16, 2019 - 11:51

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Security forces have rescued at least 12 civilians from a Talibaninfo-icon-run detention centre in central Uruzgan province, the Ministry of Defence said on Monday.

In a statement, MoD said the security personnel raided the prison in Khas Uruzgan district on Sunday night.

Three Taliban insurgent were killed and five others captured alive during the raid, the statement said.

Around 310 kilograms of drugs and a motorcycle were also seized. But the Taliban have so far said nothing about the raid.

sa/mud

