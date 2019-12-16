3 a family killed in Baghlan traffic accident

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): A couple and their child were killed in a traffic accident in northern Baghlan province on Monday, an official said.

Traffic Department Director Maj. Mohammad Mabi Nabizada told Pajhwok Afghan News the accident took place in Boghavi locality of Pul-i-Khumri City, the provincial capital between a corolla car and a 304 passenger coach.

The dead included parents and their child and the car driver was injured, he said, adding that initial reports showed the accident resulted from reckless driving.

Civil Hospital Director Dr. Mohammad Anwar Wardak said bodies of three members of a family, including a women and child, had been brought to the hospital. He said the injured, who was said to be the driver, was in stable condition.

