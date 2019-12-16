79 students graduated from legal clinic programme in Badakhshan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Seventy-nine senior students, including 33 women , have been graduated from a four-month legal clinic programme in north-eastern Badakhshan province, a statement from the German Cooperation Agency said on Sunday.

The programme was conducted in close coordination with Badakhshan University’s Law and Sharia Faculties, the statement said.

The Deputy Governor of Badakhshan, heads of justice institutions, and state partners, including the Department of Women’s Affairs (DoWA), attended the event.

The Afghan-German Cooperation’s Rule of Law project has been supporting the legal clinic programme at Badakhshan University since 2015.

Through the legal clinics, students familiarise themselves with the duties and responsibilities of a career in legal and judicial institutions. The skills they learn will prepare them for their work as judges, prosecutors and lawyers.

Mr Fazul Rahman Fazli, head of Badakhshan’s appellate court, said, ‘The moot court on a criminal case played by students was a positive experience. The students are qualified, and the moot court was played like real judicial sessions in court by professional judges.’

This round of legal clinics started on 10thAugust 2019 and focused on familiarising senior students with the procedures of legal and judicial institutions as with all previous clinics. As part of the programme, students attend legal training on top of their normal university classes, have the opportunity to gain practical experience at legal clinics and deal with real law cases.

Some students find employment directly after their practical work, at the court or prosecution office for example.

Ms. Wahida Harir, one of the legal clinic graduates, said, ‘The legal clinic programme was very useful for the students as our theoretical lessons were transferred to practice. By playing the roles of judges and prosecutors we can learn about their roles in a fair trial.’

At the graduation ceremony, the students took part in a moot court, where they assumed the roles of the parties in a court proceeding. By acting the roles of prosecutor, defence lawyer, judges and police in a criminal case, students put their legal knowledge and skills gained from the programme to the test. Some of the students and guests participated as the audience in the moot court.

Already in the fifth and final round of legal clinics, the programme has benefitted 410 students and helps strengthen judicial institutions in the long run.

Pr/nh