Afghan envoy encourages in Chinese investment

KABUL (Pajhwok): Aimed at attracting investment in Afghanistan , the China-Arab Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Commerce of China organized an in Beijing, China’s capital, a statement said on Monday.

The Afghanistan Embassy in Beijing in a statement said that event titled “attracting investment in Afghanistan’ was launched on Monday.

He said the purpose of the event was to encourage investment in Afghanistan. Around 60 Chinese investors were invited to the event, the statement said.

Javid Qaem, Afghan envoy to China, welcomed the guests and said that Afghan government would fully support Chinese investors in doing business in Afghanistan.

At the end of the event, a detail information regarding areas in Afghanistan which need investment would be identified to the participants.

